David Clark Boutwell Sr., 80, passed away at his home in Peterborough, NH surrounded by his family on October 28, 2020. David valiantly fought a difficult battle with esophageal cancer over the last year. Through many challenges he always told his family "I'm not ready to quit" - his perseverance was inspiring.
David was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley (Murby) Boutwell, his children, Brenda (Boutwell) Shuttle and David Boutwell Jr., his brother, James Boutwell, his sister, Judi (Boutwell) Esola, his grandchildren, Cody Boutwell, Morgan Boutwell, Nicole (Boutwell) Conceicao, Danielle Boutwell, Shannon Shuttle, and Tyler Shuttle, as well as his great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews. David was predeceased by his parents, and his dear son, Michael Boutwell.
David was born October 1, 1940, in Peterborough, NH to Howard Boutwell and Mary (Parrot) Boutwell. He later met his loving wife, Shirley. They spent their early years traveling to many places they loved while dedicating their later years to spoiling their grandchildren. David served eight years in the National Guard, and had a long career that started with the town of Peterborough, then Waste Management, and ultimately retired from Francestown Sand and Gravel. His work didn't stop then - in his later years and even through his battle with cancer, he spent his days maintaining his own property in addition to many other adoring customers'. He was happiest when he was active, on tractors, and outside.
David was enamored by the accomplishments of his grandchildren and was proud to play such a role in their lives. His relationship with his grandson, Cody, was deeply cherished and they were companions in all things.
David is remembered for his good nature, handiness, and kindness. He will be missed greatly by many who he touched with his gentle spirit.
To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com