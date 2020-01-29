Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. David E. Doremus, 95, of Jaffrey, NH, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening , January 27, 2020, at the Westwood Center in Keene, NH. Mr. Doremus was born in Wayne, NJ on January 14, 1925, the son of the late Ernest and Ruth (Tintle) Doremus.



David attended Bloomfield Vocational School, where he studied Industrial Electricity and graduated in 1943. Immediately following his graduation, he enlisted in the US Marines. He was attached to the First Marine Division and served in the Pacific including the invasion of Okinawa and spent time in China.



After the end of WWII, David met the former Dorothy Young at the newly founded Mountain View Gospel Church, in Mountain View, NJ. Both David and Dorothy were instrumental in the building of the new church and were married in the same building they helped to build on May 21 st 1950. Both David and Dorothy felt called into the Christian Service and together left for Providence Bible Institute in Providence, RI. from which he graduated in 1953. David then attended and graduated from Gordon Divinity School in Hamilton, MA. David and Dorothy served the Lord Faithfully over the 66 years of their marriage, where he was a pastor in Chegoggin, Nova Scotia for 6 years and then in Arlington Heights, MA for 36 years, before finally moving to their home in Jaffrey, NH in June of 2000.



David's wife Dorothy preceded him in death on July 6, 2016. He is survived by his 10 children (8 sons and 2 daughters) and their spouses (2 deceased), 22 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren with 3 more coming this year.



Family and friends are warmly invited to calling hours on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Cournoyer Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 33 River Street, (Rte. 202) Jaffrey, N.H.



Private graveside committal services with military honors will take place at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.



