David Gerow Voorhis, 75, died at home in Dublin on October 15, 2019, with his loved ones at his side. He was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, on December 30, 1943, to Harriot (Baker) and Gerow Voorhis, and grew up in Darien and Weston, Connecticut. In Darien, his mother ran a nursery school from their home and the yard was filled with wooden play structures, including a locomotive, built by David's father, who taught David woodworking at a young age. David graduated from Mount Hermon school in Northfield, Massachusetts in 1962. He loved the town's rugged landscape and explored redoubts in the wooded hills, where settlers had sought refuge in 1675 during King Philip's War.



David enlisted in the Air Force after graduation, hoping to become a pilot, but at 6 feet 5 inches, he was too tall. Instead, he became an electronics technician on F105 bombers, while stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado. After which, he served in Germany and Tripoli. When his enlistment was completed, he enrolled at Northrop Institute of Technology in Inglewood, California, to study aeronautical engineering. But he still dreamed of being a pilot. So, he left college and became a flight instructor and commercial pilot at Hawthorne Municipal Airport. His fondest memories of flying were touring Catalina Island and the scenic Pacific coastline.



David returned East in the early 1970s to fix up an old Cape and barn his mother bought in Chesham, NH. The barn became his first woodworking shop, and he began to spend half the year in New Hampshire and half (the colder half) back in California. Every fall he loved to drive West in his 1948 Ford pickup, outfitted as a camper, often sleeping in alpine meadows along the way.



In 1977, David formed VAL Associates with fellow builders Geoff Aldrich and Forbes Leland. VAL evolved into New England Wood Designs, David's partnership with Geoff, which became one of the area's premier home builders.



A client of David's was watching "This Old House" one day and saw a segment about a new technology for saving old windows. He told David, who decided to specialize in window restoration for historic buildings. In his new business, Window Master, he established himself as an expert in window preservation. Over the years, David and his crew took on projects at Williams, Dartmouth, University of Vermont, Harvard, and Amherst colleges, and many town halls and libraries throughout New England.



If you are reading this far, and you didn't know David, you might think he was a talented, determined achiever, and incredibly hard worker. All of that is true, but those who were close to him know there is a personal story that is even more compelling.



At age 44, a confirmed bachelor David proposed marriage to Polly Bannister, and on July 2, 1988, they were married. About 13 months later, on August 9, 1989, Sara Holmes Voorhis was born in Peterborough. Meanwhile, David began having health problems.



The ultimate diagnosis was primary sclerosing cholangitis, and the "fix" was a liver transplant. David had to decide whether to put himself in the hands of surgeons, with a lifetime of taking anti-rejection drugs if the procedure was successful, and certain death if it was not. Thanks to the expertise of Drs. Roger Jenkins and David Lewis, the surgery at New England Deaconess Hospital in Boston, in December of 1992, was a success.



The liver transplant would frame his life and his marriage to Polly. David had always seen himself as a fighter, a person who set and reached goals. He told his doctors why he decided to commit to the transplant surgery, a simple reason: he wanted to raise Sara.



Despite many medical emergencies, hospitalizations, and complications, David was blessed in so many ways. For 27 years, David and Polly had a deep and respectful partnership with their medical teams. David not only saw Sara grow into adulthood, but was an active participant in her life, always encouraging her creativity and her love for nature, guinea pigs, dogs, tiny houses, and writing.



It touched David to his core to realize what a life-saving miracle organ donation is, and he determined to prove to the donor's family that they did not lose their son in vain. He and Polly were honored to be the first recipients in the history of the New England Organ Bank to meet their donor's family. They exchanged long Christmas letters every year, and visited the son's gravesite. David, Polly, and Sara encouraged everyone to learn about organ donation.



To honor David's memory, please consider becoming an organ donor: visit



David is survived by his wife, Polly Bannister; their daughter, Sara Voorhis, and her husband, Bradley Kirby; David's sisters Linda Breaks of Gloucester Point, Virginia (husband Jeffrey, and their three children), and Jan Voorhis of Shelburne Falls, Mass.



David will be interred at Evergreen Cemetery in Eastham, Massachusetts.





