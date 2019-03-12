Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Onorati. View Sign

- On Monday, March 11, 2019, David Onorati, husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 60 after a long battle with several chronic health conditions.



David was born on October 19, 1956 in Trenton, NJ to Armando Onorati and Barbara Onorati (Horner).



He left the 10th grade to join the military beginning in the Navy and later transferring to the Marines where he was honorably discharged in 1983 due to a medical condition. He remained very proud to display his veteran status and teach his grandchildren about the service.



David worked as a machine mechanic at D.D. Beans and Sons for over 10 years and then opened his own carpentry business, which later closed as a result of worsening health.



He and his wife Joan have two daughters. He enjoyed traveling, building models including ships, cars and dollhouses, as well as participating in grandchildren's events.



David was preceded in death by his mother Barbara in 2009. He is survived by his wife Joan, his two daughters Melissa Onorati of Willow, Alaska and Jaclyn Deschenes (Onorati) of Jaffrey, NH, 5 brothers, many nieces and nephews, and his 3 grandchildren.



There will be no services and he will be buried next to his mother in a private family burial in the spring.



Family would like to extend many thanks to the Jaffrey Ambulance Crew for their dedication in answering countless calls to him in the past couple of years.





