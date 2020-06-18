David Pierce Johnson of Francestown, passed away peacefully June 16, 2020 at Summerhill Assisted Living in Peterborough. He was 94 years old.
He leaves his wife of 32 years, Gloria Kaltenmeier Normile, of Francestown, and three children from his first marriage, to Jane Morgan Johnson: Wendy Morgan Johnson of Alexandria, Virginia and Pamela Moore Johnson and David Pierce Johnson Jr. of Marshfield, Mass.
He was the son of Joseph Leonard Johnson and Emma Frances Pierce Johnson of Duxbury, Mass. He was the brother of the late Joseph L. Johnson, Jr. and the late Winslow Pierce Johnson.
A graduate of Kimball Union Academy and Bowdoin College, he served in the Pacific with the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. He was the treasurer of Colonial Management in Boston.
In later life, he served as a teacher in the Peace Corps in the African nation of Malawi. David and Gloria trekked the Inca Trail to Machu Pichu in Peru and bicycled from Los Angeles to Boston in 1994.
An avid reader with a special interest in the Civil War, David was also a dedicated runner. He completed eight marathons. He was especially proud of his time in one of the Boston Marathons, finished in three hours and 19 minutes at the age of 50.
Burial was in the Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury.
Donations in his name may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114 or The Salvation Army USA, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, Virginia 22313.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jun. 18, 2020.