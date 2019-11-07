Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

David Treat Wilson, 72, of Rindge, NH passed away on October 27th from cardiac arrest. Dave was born on January 20, 1947 in Winston-Salem, NC a son of the late Arnold and Mae (Treat) Wilson. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Janice, his two daughters, Michelle and Danielle, his son-in-law, Colin, his two grandsons, Jacob and Bradley, his brother, Peter and wife Sandra and his brother Terry and wife Sue, along with several nieces and nephews.



Dave had a very distinguished military career serving as both active Army and in the Reserves. He entered the Army in 1966 and completed Officer Candidate School, Airborne School, and Ranger School at Fort Benning, GA. He served with the 173rd Airborne and the 10th Special Forces Group. For his service in the Vietnam War, he was awarded the Bronze Star, the Combat Infantry Badge, the Air Medal, the Vietnam Service Ribbon and the Vietnam Campaign Ribbon. He retired from the Army Reserves in 1997 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.



Dave graduated from Franklin Pierce University in 1977. With his entrepreneurial spirit, he established his first business, Quantum Quality Inc., in 1994. Building on this success, Dave started his second business in 2004 to assist companies worldwide with quality certification. Dave was very active as an alumnus of Franklin Pierce and served as President of the Alumni Association from 1988 to 1992. Dave was the 1993 recipient of the Alumni Participation Award and the recipient of the Frank S. DiPietro Entrepreneurship Award in 2018.



Dave had an unendingly curious mind, a love of learning, history and books. He was generous, kind, stubborn and lived for adventure. He enjoyed single malt whiskey, music, fishing, hiking and boating. He will be greatly missed by his family, his great circle of friends, his communities, and his German Shepherd, Jethro.



A celebration in honor of Dave's life with full military honors will be held on May 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge, NH.



