- David W. Boutwell, 75, resident of Greenville, NH died at his home on June 28, 2019 after a period of declining health.
He was born on March 20, 1944 in Boston, MA a son of the late Norma (Linna) Boutwell.
He is survived by his son, Dale Beausoleil, daughter-in-law Kelly, grandsons Caleb and Jacob, and a sister Susan Ouellette.
David enjoyed listening to music, going to concerts with his son, watching sports, and doing crossword puzzles.
SERVICES: In accordance with his wishes there will be no formal services held, following cremation private burial will take place by his family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption, Jaffrey, NH.
To share a memory or offer a condolence to David's family please visit www.cournoyerfh.com for more information.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on July 11, 2019