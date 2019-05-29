Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean Andrew Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

- Dean Andrew Nelson, 93, son of Elva (Hyde) and George Nelson, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, while being lovingly cared for by hospice in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.



Dean grew up on the Nelson family farm in Sully County, South Dakota and started farming at a very early age, driving tractors on steel wheels when he could hardly reach the pedals. During the summer he would drive a Model A truck when they were haying the fields. At just eight years old, his job was to back the truck up to the stacker to be loaded. He always claimed to have driven more miles backward than forward.



In the summer of 1942 Dean took his first trip to Las Vegas with his cousin. Before departing, his father gave him a silver dollar and told him to put it on 35 black at the roulette wheel. Upon arriving in Las Vegas, he did as his father instructed and promptly won $1,000. Dean was only 16 at the time so his cousin had to collect the winnings since Dean was too young to even be in the casino. For Dean, that was the beginning of a lifelong appreciation for Las Vegas and all that it had to offer. Over the next 70+ years, he would make many visits there, including winters with his wife Liza, and eventually retire there in 2013.



Right out of high school Dean became a member of the local rationing board. In his role, Dean and the rest of the board would determine how many ration books families received for commodities (food, gas, etc.), based on family size.



Dean was a well-respected 3rd generation farmer who, with a gentle but firm hand, successfully grew the family farm to 8 contiguous sections of prime farm land. Over the decades he raised beef cattle, sheep, hogs, wheat, corn, hay, sunflower, oats, and millet, leading to recognition as a Century Farm in 2008.



Dean married Harriet Adams in 1946 and had seven children; Georgia, Scott, Lamar, Deborah, Matthew, Angela, and Carol. Scott and Lamar both passed away shortly after birth. Matthew was lost in a farming accident in 1962 and will be forever missed.



Dean was an active member of the South Dakota Flying Farmers Association for many years. Dean flew all over the United States and Canada in a 4-seater Piper Comanche 250. At one point during his flying days, he transported corpses from many points of the United States back to Pierre for burial.



In 1978, Dean married Elizabeth (Liza) Byblow (Vancouver, B.C.). They traveled together all over the United States and Europe, retiring to Las Vegas in 2013.



Dean was a fantastic storyteller, graceful dancer, and brilliant businessman with a quick wit and a perennial twinkle in his eye. He always had a warm handshake for everyone he encountered and he never met a butterscotch malt he didn't like. Life with Dean was always an adventure and he will be remembered fondly by his family, friends, and acquaintances.



Dean is predeceased by his parents, Elva and George Nelson; his wife Liza Nelson; his sons Matthew, Scott, and Lamar; his sisters Marcia Lamb, Patricia Smith and Benni Bee Severson; his infant granddaughter Lilly Mabel Bouchie; and his dear friend Matt Glanzer.



Dean is survived by his daughters Georgia Hanson (Phil) of Sioux Falls, Debby Bouchie (Crayton) of Pierre, Angela Nix of Houston, TX and Carol Nelson (Jay Arent) of Peterborough, NH. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren - Andrea Thompson (David), Peter Thompson, Lindy Bouchie Geraets (Matt), Heather Bouchie, Logan Bouchie, Ryan Nix, and Ashley Nix.



Services were held at First Presbyterian Church in Onida, South Dakota on Sunday, May 19, 2019. As befitting the lifelong farmer he was, Dean's casket was transported to the Onida Cemetery by a Case International Harvester combine.

