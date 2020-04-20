Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah A. Holmes. View Sign Service Information Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple Street Wilton , NH 03086 (603)-654-6524 Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Ann Holmes, affectionately known as Deb to one and all, and longtime resident of New Ipswich, New Hampshire - passed away at home surrounded by family on April 16th 2020.



Deborah is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Holmes, Jr., her children, Devon and Ariana, her supportive in-laws Judy and Raymond Holmes, Sr., her father, Donald Hartford, and brother Mark Hartford. She is predeceased by her mother, Patricia Hartford.



Deb was born in Nebraska and grew up in Maine. She graduated from Westbrook College with a B.S. degree in Computer Science and was employed as a Project Manager with Rocket Software. She was married to her childhood sweetheart, Ray, for 31 years and together they welcomed two children. Ray, Devon and Ariana, were the most important part of Deb's life along with her beloved pets, Izzy, Shadow and Penny. They were all a constant source of pride and happiness.



Deb was a devoted mother, wife, and friend. She enjoyed world travel, reading, music, theater, and quilting. She was an active volunteer at community social events, giving her time as a Girl Scout Leader and being an integral member of the Souhegan Country Club. She was a spiritual person who was exceptionally generous with her time and talents. Deb and her contagious laugh will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.



The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Deb may be made to support neuro-oncology research at Massachusetts General Hospital. Checks may be made out to MGH, c/o Heidi Bergmeyer, MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 with 'In Memory of Deborah' in the memo.



The arrangements are in the care of Compassionate Cremation Services of NH, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH.

