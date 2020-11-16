1/1
Debra A. Heaphy-Sammons
Debra "Deb" Ann Heaphy-Sammons, 63, passed away peacefully in her home, in Rindge, NH on Monday November 9, 2020. She was suffering with Alzheimer's disease at the time of her death.

Deb was born on April 1, 1957, in Salem, MA. She was the youngest of three siblings born to the late Raymond and Lillian Dallaire. Her older siblings Sandra Donaldson and David Dallaire continue to reside in Massachusetts with their families. Deb graduated from Salem (MA) High School in 1974.

Deb loved to read, enjoyed going to the movies, going for walks and swimming. She was a waitress at a few local restaurants including the Woodbound Inn, Sunflowers, Michael's Jaffrey Manor, and the Monadnock Inn.

Deb had an infectious laugh and a great sense of humor. She had also celebrated 32 years of sobriety. Deb loved making her Sunday dinners for her family and friends.

Deb is survived by her husband, Stephen Sammons of 23 years, her four sons Jason, Timothy, Jacob and Joshua Heaphy, step-son James Sammons, and their wives. She was also blessed with twelve grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH. Social Distancing and face coverings will be required for attendance, so please plan accordingly.

A memorial service for Deb will be private and at the convenience of her family

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, NH Chapter, 166 S. River Road #210, Bedford, NH 03110.

To share memories, photographs and condolences with Deb's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey, NH 03452-0486
(603) 532-6484
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

November 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
