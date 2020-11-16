Debra "Deb" Ann Heaphy-Sammons, 63, passed away peacefully in her home, in Rindge, NH on Monday November 9, 2020. She was suffering with Alzheimer's disease at the time of her death.
Deb was born on April 1, 1957, in Salem, MA. She was the youngest of three siblings born to the late Raymond and Lillian Dallaire. Her older siblings Sandra Donaldson and David Dallaire continue to reside in Massachusetts with their families. Deb graduated from Salem (MA) High School in 1974.
Deb loved to read, enjoyed going to the movies, going for walks and swimming. She was a waitress at a few local restaurants including the Woodbound Inn, Sunflowers, Michael's Jaffrey Manor, and the Monadnock Inn.
Deb had an infectious laugh and a great sense of humor. She had also celebrated 32 years of sobriety. Deb loved making her Sunday dinners for her family and friends.
Deb is survived by her husband, Stephen Sammons of 23 years, her four sons Jason, Timothy, Jacob and Joshua Heaphy, step-son James Sammons, and their wives. She was also blessed with twelve grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH. Social Distancing and face coverings will be required for attendance, so please plan accordingly.
A memorial service for Deb will be private and at the convenience of her family
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, NH Chapter, 166 S. River Road #210, Bedford, NH 03110.
