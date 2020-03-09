Diane (Aprea) Sheehy, 68 of Jaffrey, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 at UMass Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Diane was born in Hyde Park, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Eleanor M. (Malaguti) Aprea. She graduated from Canton High School and later earned her bachelor's degree in art history from Keene State. Diane loved gardening and was a lifelong animal lover. Family was most important to Diane, nothing brought her more joy than her daughters, grandsons, and dogs.
Diane is survived by her two daughters, Samantha Sheehy and her longtime companion Justin Bothwell of Quincy, MA and Shannon DiGiovanni and her husband Joseph of Westminster, MA; her father, Samuel T. Aprea of Holbrook,
MA; two grandsons, Louie and Jackson DiGiovanni; two brothers, Michael Aprea and his wife Linda of Centerville, MA and Mark Aprea and his wife Maria of Londonderry, NH; two sisters, Lisa Aprea of South Carolina and Mary Cavagnaro and her husband Stephen of Holbrook, MA; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, she is predeceased by her sister, Denise Aprea.
Services for Diane will be held at a later date. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To share your thoughts and memories of Diane, please visit her personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 10, 2020