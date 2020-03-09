Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mercadante Funeral Home 370 Plantation Street Worcester , MA 01605 (508)-754-0486 Send Flowers Obituary

Diane (Aprea) Sheehy, 68 of Jaffrey, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 at UMass Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.



Diane was born in Hyde Park, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Eleanor M. (Malaguti) Aprea. She graduated from Canton High School and later earned her bachelor's degree in art history from Keene State. Diane loved gardening and was a lifelong animal lover. Family was most important to Diane, nothing brought her more joy than her daughters, grandsons, and dogs.



Diane is survived by her two daughters, Samantha Sheehy and her longtime companion Justin Bothwell of Quincy, MA and Shannon DiGiovanni and her husband Joseph of Westminster, MA; her father, Samuel T. Aprea of Holbrook,



MA; two grandsons, Louie and Jackson DiGiovanni; two brothers, Michael Aprea and his wife Linda of Centerville, MA and Mark Aprea and his wife Maria of Londonderry, NH; two sisters, Lisa Aprea of South Carolina and Mary Cavagnaro and her husband Stephen of Holbrook, MA; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, she is predeceased by her sister, Denise Aprea.



Services for Diane will be held at a later date. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To share your thoughts and memories of Diane, please visit her personal guestbook at

Diane (Aprea) Sheehy, 68 of Jaffrey, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 at UMass Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.Diane was born in Hyde Park, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Eleanor M. (Malaguti) Aprea. She graduated from Canton High School and later earned her bachelor's degree in art history from Keene State. Diane loved gardening and was a lifelong animal lover. Family was most important to Diane, nothing brought her more joy than her daughters, grandsons, and dogs.Diane is survived by her two daughters, Samantha Sheehy and her longtime companion Justin Bothwell of Quincy, MA and Shannon DiGiovanni and her husband Joseph of Westminster, MA; her father, Samuel T. Aprea of Holbrook,MA; two grandsons, Louie and Jackson DiGiovanni; two brothers, Michael Aprea and his wife Linda of Centerville, MA and Mark Aprea and his wife Maria of Londonderry, NH; two sisters, Lisa Aprea of South Carolina and Mary Cavagnaro and her husband Stephen of Holbrook, MA; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, she is predeceased by her sister, Denise Aprea.Services for Diane will be held at a later date. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To share your thoughts and memories of Diane, please visit her personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close