Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Brown McClintock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Diane Brown McClintock, 79, lifelong resident of Antrim, NH died on March 18, 2020 at Cheshire Medical Center, Keene, NH.



She was born in Concord, NH on March 18, 1941 a daughter of Arthur Tasker and Barbara Leavitt Brown. Diane was a graduate of Antrim High School, 1959, she attended Elliot Hospital Nurse Residency Program, Saint Anselm College School of Nursing, New England College where she received a degree in Psychology, and Antioch University where she earned a Masters in Education. Diane was a school nurse for 28 years at ConVal High School in Peterborough, NH.



Diane enjoyed cooking knitting and reading a good book and a glass of wine. She enjoyed traveling on summer vacations from Maine to Florida. The Balsam and Freeport were her favorites. She loved spending time with her granddaughter Megan.



She was survived by her husband Phillip R McClintock of Antrim, NH; Scott & Diane Weaver McClintock; grandsons Luke & Conner of Hamilton Mass, Todd & Lora Wagner McClintock; granddaughter Megan & grandsons Carl and Evan Peterborough N.H; one brother Brian & Caryn Martell Brown and Family, Hooksett N.H; one sister Terry Daryl & Brown Ferber and Family, Uppersaddle River N.J.



There are no calling hours. Burial will be sometime in May. The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro, NH is assisting the family. Donations may be made in her name to the CVNA 30 Pillsbury St Concord NH, 03301. For more log on to

Diane Brown McClintock, 79, lifelong resident of Antrim, NH died on March 18, 2020 at Cheshire Medical Center, Keene, NH.She was born in Concord, NH on March 18, 1941 a daughter of Arthur Tasker and Barbara Leavitt Brown. Diane was a graduate of Antrim High School, 1959, she attended Elliot Hospital Nurse Residency Program, Saint Anselm College School of Nursing, New England College where she received a degree in Psychology, and Antioch University where she earned a Masters in Education. Diane was a school nurse for 28 years at ConVal High School in Peterborough, NH.Diane enjoyed cooking knitting and reading a good book and a glass of wine. She enjoyed traveling on summer vacations from Maine to Florida. The Balsam and Freeport were her favorites. She loved spending time with her granddaughter Megan.She was survived by her husband Phillip R McClintock of Antrim, NH; Scott & Diane Weaver McClintock; grandsons Luke & Conner of Hamilton Mass, Todd & Lora Wagner McClintock; granddaughter Megan & grandsons Carl and Evan Peterborough N.H; one brother Brian & Caryn Martell Brown and Family, Hooksett N.H; one sister Terry Daryl & Brown Ferber and Family, Uppersaddle River N.J.There are no calling hours. Burial will be sometime in May. The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro, NH is assisting the family. Donations may be made in her name to the CVNA 30 Pillsbury St Concord NH, 03301. For more log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 31, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close