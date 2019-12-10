Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Diane E. (Atherton) Weeks, 74, of Greenfield, passed away peacefully at Monadnock Community Hospital, with family by her side, on December 5, 2019. She was born in Concord, VT on June 2, 1945. She was the loving daughter of Malcolm and Edythe (Holt) Atherton.



Diane was a lifelong resident of Greenfield until she recently split her time during retirement between West Kennebunk, ME, and Bullhead City, Arizona with her husband of more than 30 years, Lennie Weeks.



She graduated from Peterborough Consolidated High School and attended Hesser College. In addition to a 20 year career at NEBS in Peterborough, Diane was able to share her love for children as a school bus driver, along with devotedly caring for dozens of children in her home over many decades.



Diane was civic minded and loved the community of Greenfield. As a young woman she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir at the Greenfield Congregational Church. In 1995, she was elected to the Presidency of the Brown-Knight Memorial Post 8268, which was a position she held for 15 years. Diane also served as the State District 5 Treasurer for five years. In addition to acting as the Town Welfare Officer for 20 years, she was one the first three women to join the Greenfield Fire Department where she would spend the next 35 years serving her town. As such, Diane was an inspiration to generations of young women to come who would follow her lead and join the fire service.



In addition to her husband, Diane is survived by her daughter Christina (Naylor) Lavalette and her husband Donald, and Diane's beloved grandchildren, Donald and Hannah Lavalette all of Claremont, NH; brother Terry Crowell of Bristol, NH; sister Frances Cutting, of Moultonborough, NH; two step-children Nicholas Weeks of Florida and Christopher Weeks of Peterborough, along with his children Hayden and Caroline Weeks of Greenfield, NH.



She was predeceased by her parents Malcolm and Edythe Atherton; her biological parents Marilyn and Frank Crowell; her son Joseph M. Naylor Jr.; her brother Stephen Atherton; and two sisters Mary Bixby and Anne Gline.



A Celebration of Diane's life will be held on Sunday December 15, 2019 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Greenfield Meeting House, Forest Road, Greenfield, NH.



In lieu of flowers and in support of Diane's fierce advocacy for adoption, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope for Children, 130 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820.



