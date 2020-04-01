Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores M. Webb, 89 of Peterborough, passed away at her home surrounded by the love of her family, on March 29, 2020. She was born in New York, NY on January 28, 1931, the daughter of Stanley and Mae (McQuillan) Miller.



Dolores started her life in New York City. When she was sixteen she moved to the country and finished high school in Peterborough, while living with her grandparents. It was then that she met the love of her life, Wayne Webb. To her dying day she marveled at how much she loved that handsome man.



Dolores lived a full and busy life in Peterborough. She was always getting Wayne to do new and fun things. Among some of them she and Wayne joined a bowling league, joined Cloud Busters square dancers, went on numerous trips around the world with the Monadnock Chorus and always attended annual fireman's dances and Public Service holiday parties. Probably the most fun she had with Wayne, was spending time with friends at their beloved Moody Beach.



You could take the girl out of the city, but you could never take the city, or creativity, out of the girl. Dolores proved this as she became one of the founding members and actors, in Actors Circle Theater, and wrote poetry with some of the other poets in the Monadnock region.



Family and neighborhood life was also very important to Dolores. She was hostess to countless barbecues and holiday parties. These events are fondly remembered by so many and she was reminded by those who contacted her as her health declined.



Dolores is survived by many friends and family. To list a few; her nieces and nephews in Arizona, Her sister Nancy Zanga in Arizona, her daughter Linda and son-in-law Keith Forrest in PA, her son Gary and daughter-in-law Jeannette Webb in FL, and her daughter Carol and son-in-law Michael Crocker in Peterborough, NH. As well Dolores was a proud grandmother and is survived by grandchildren Matthew and Jonathan Forrest, Delilah and Rose Webb, Justin, Jeremiah and Sarah Crocker and Nathaniel and Joseph Webb. Lastly, Dolores had the joy in the past several years to get to know her six great grandchildren.



Perhaps the only thing more important to Dolores than all the things that gave her a rich and full life, was her faith. She was honored to be among one of the first Eucharistic ministers at St. Peter's Church and was delighted to be a greeter at Divine Mercy Parish for as long as she could.



In her final days Dolores made it clear to her daughters that she was "Ready to go home to see her boys" husband, Wayne and son Scott.



Due to the current health and social situation, a private burial will take place and a Memorial Mass at Divine Mercy Parish will be announced at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dolores' name to: Divine Mercy Parish, 12 Church Street, Peterborough, NH 03458.



To share a memory or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit

