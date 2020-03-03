Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores "Duni" Shemet passed away peacefully of a brief illness Sunday Feb 23rd in Keene NH just 3 months shy of her 97th year . She lived large and independent right to the end. Dolores had a great appetite for life, good food, especially lobsters and enjoyed her social , shopping and gambling life at Bentley Commons, now American Home Keene NH where she lived for the last 7 years. Luciana "Dolores" Dumchius was born into a large Lithuanian family in Nanticoke PA in 1923. Her mom died of the flu at age 3 , she moved with her dad to Williamsburg Brooklyn NY where she grew up with her sister from another mother Olga,and life long friends. During WWII she worked for the US Army in San Francisco CA , returned to NY to marry Ed Shemet in 1946 after his stint in the Navy . 40 Years as an NYPD Lieutenant's wife, they traveled the world together and lived the classic suburban life in Massapequa Park NY for 47 years. At age 63, long after raising three kids of her own thru the swinging 60's and 70's , Dolores humbly took in her daughter after an abusive marriage and divorce, and helped raise and support her two grandchildren from ages 1 & 2 through College while also caring for her husband who passed in June of 2007. Dolores considered herself a fighter ,spoke her mind bluntly and directly ("no flys on her!" ). She had a strong catholic faith , loved to read, and host large gatherings at Holidays, cherished her girlfriends, always dressed to the nines with fine Jewelry and coiffed hair. Dolores gave her love as freely and best she could . She was so proud of all 4 grand kids making their way in the world and two great grand kids. She lived her life on her terms, "old age isn't easy" and " February is a bad month! " . A celebration of her life will be held on Long Island NY this Fall, and she will be interred at Calverton National Cemetery, Riverhead NY with Ed. Dolores is survived by her three children: Chris Shemet of Goleta CA ; Bonnie Exelbert of Northport NY and Mark Shemet of Jaffrey NH. Four Grandchildren: David Exelbert of Frederick MD; Jessica Weiss of Metuchen NJ; Sabrina Shemet of San Francisco CA; Anya Shemet of Eugene Oregon; and two Great grandchildren Charlie and Max Weiss .



