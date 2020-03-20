Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Domnick "Mickey" Arceci, 96, of Brattleboro, VT died peacefully at his home with Joyce, his wife of 21 years by his side, on March 17, 2020.



Mr. Arceci was born in Winchendon, MA the fifth son to Pietro and Maria (Barbadoro) Arceci. He graduated from Murdock High School in Winchendon, then studied at the New England Conservatory of Music. He played trumpet in many local groups, including Johnny Newton's Dance Band, Gardner, Heywood Wakefield, Brattleboro Legion Band, and many others. He directed the Keene Legion Band until 2000 and had previously formed and directed the Jaffrey Hobo Band.



Mickey enlisted in the Army in March of 1943 during WWII and served with the 623rd Light Equipment Engineers in the European Theater of Operations, first landing at Omaha Beach. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Mickey returned to Winchendon and later moved to Jaffrey in 1946 when he married Rachel Girouard, who predeceased him in 1993.



He was a salesman on the road many years for various employers, and owned and operated his businesses, the Ice Cream Shoppe in Jaffrey for 9 years, and the Monadnock Beverage Co. for 22 years, retiring in 1989. His love of music was always with him as was his trumpet. He met Joyce when they were both members of the Brattleboro and Keene Legion Bands. They were married in 1998 and moved to Brattleboro in 2006.



In addition to his wife, Mickey is survived by his son Gary & wife Vicki of Jaffrey, his daughter Robin Horn and her fiancée, Ricky Jaubert of Tulsa, OK, and his stepson Christopher Frost & wife Andrea of Brattleboro; his mother-in-law, Anna Filion of Brattleboro; 11 grandchildren, including Clenn with whom he had a close bond; 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



He was also predeceased by his brothers, Emilio, Gino, John, Leon and Norman; his daughter, Gail Arceci Healy in 2013; his son-in-law, Michael Healy in 2019, and his grandson Nathaniel Horn in 2019.



A private burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at celebrated at St. Patrick Church in Jaffrey and will be announced at a later date.



Memorial contributions in Mr. Arceci's name may be made to the Winchendon Music Festival, Inc. c/o Hurwit & Associates, 1150 Walnut St., Newton, MA 02461; the Windham County Humane Society, PO Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302; or the Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption, PO Box 468, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



To share photographs, memories and condolences with Mickey's family, please visit





