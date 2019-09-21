Donald Alese, 68, of Milford, NH, passed away peacefully at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH, on Friday, September 20, 2019. Donald was born May 5, 1951, in Hempstead, NY, the son of John and Lorraine (Samojedny) Alese.
Donald and his wife Marian were married September 25, 1981, and enjoyed a wonderful life together. Donald loved his family and was very close with all of his nieces and nephews. He was an avid sports fan and loved the NY Yankees and the NY Giants. He loved to go antiquing, collecting old glass in many different colors as well as model planes. He owned a restored 1968 Volvo which he would show at local car shows. Donald and his wife both loved Newfoundland dogs and shared their home with them.
Donald is survived by his loving wife, Marian (DiSalvo) Alese, of Milford, NH; his brother, Greg Alese and his wife, Merci, of Long Island, NY; his sisters, Susan Hushin and Lori Thomas of NY; his brother-in-law, Anthony DiSalvo and his wife, Cindy, of NY; and his sister-in-law, Margaret Aquino, of NY. He is also survived by 5 nieces and 1 nephew. Donald is predeceased by his brother, Paul Alese.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial donations to be made to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd, Merrimack, NH, 03054.
Friends and family are warmly welcome to calling hours to be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 4pm-6pm, at the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St, Wilton, NH, 03086.
The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our web site at www.michaudfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Sept. 24, 2019