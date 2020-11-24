Dr. Donald E. Johnson, 83, of Peterborough, NH, died on November 23, 2020. He was a well-known and respected area dentist for over four decades.
Born in Nashua, NH, Dr. Johnson attended Sanborn Seminary and went on to graduate from Tufts University in 1959, receiving his Doctorate of Medicine in Dentistry from Tufts in 1963. In addition to running a successful dental practice, Dr. Johnson was active in the NH dental community, occupying leadership roles in the NH, New England and Monadnock Region Dental Societies. He also lent his expertise to the State of New Hampshire as a long-serving member of the New Hampshire Emergency Medical and Trauma Services Coordinating Board. Don and his wife Lois also traveled to Honduras to provide dental care to underserved communities there.
Active in his community, Don volunteered his time and expertise to numerous civic organizations. More than volunteer, he became fully devoted to whatever cause he served, especially those involving his children. He became a local Boy Scoutmaster, and also served for many years on the Executive Board of the Boy Scouts of America - Daniel Webster Council. When his children were school-aged, he served on the Contoocook Valley School Board and the Cheshire County YMCA Board of Directors, where he was an influential voice for the Camp Takodah Summer Camp his children attended for years. When their three kids, Scott, Lori, and Wendy, went to college and competed on the University of New Hampshire Crew team, Don and Lois became active and generous devotees of the team, and grew to be a beloved and welcome presence for many of the rowers.
In addition to his professional and community activities, Don was a talented and well-regarded photographic artist who studied at the NH Institute of Art. As was his way, it was not enough to be a student - he also served on the development committee of the Institute Board. He eventually applied his artistic abilities to the craft of woodworking, which became a passion throughout his later life.
Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lois (Wentworth) Johnson, who was his beloved partner, friend, and inseparable companion in all things. Together, they formed a dedicated and supportive presence to those they loved. He is also survived by his children Scott Johnson of Portsmouth NH, Lori (Johnson) Ashooh and her husband Rich of Bedford NH, Wendy Johnson of Maine, and 7 cherished grandchildren, to whom he and Lois were a constant and loving presence. He is also survived by his brother Dick Johnson of Harrisonburg VA, his sister Sandy (Johnson) Dod of Amherst NH, and was predeceased by his sister Natalie (Johnson) Vincent.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Peterborough Fire and Rescue Association or the Boy Scouts of America - Daniel Webster Council.
