Donald H. Severance, 88, died peacefully at home on July 14, 2020. Born in 1931 to Percy and Margaret Severance, of Worcester, MA, he was a dedicated father, husband, teacher, grandfather and most recently a great-grandfather. In 1952 he met the love of his life, Kathleen (nee) McTygue, from Milford, MA. They married in 1955, traveled across the country to CA and then the two returned to the east coast, settling in Boston, where Don attended Boston University earning a BA and a MEd.
After completing his masters degree, Don and Kay settled in Francestown, NH where they raised four children. He initially taught at the Goffstown High School and then for many years at the North Canaan Elementary School in Canaan, CT. The family lived between CT and NH. After retiring from teaching in 1990, Don and Kay permanently settled in Francestown where they continued to restore their home on Main Street, garden, volunteer their time to many local organizations, and spend time with their grandchildren.
Don loved motor sports, jazz and bicycling. He and his son Geoffrey rode for miles on the hilly back roads of New Hampshire. Don was active in the Francestown Water Company, serving as President, and he was a tireless volunteer for Monadnock Developmental Services for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Kathleen, his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Ronald Glassman, of Stamford, CT, his daughter, Liza Severance-Lossin, of Jenkintown, PA, his sons, Geoffrey William Severance, of Keene, NH and Timothy Severance and his wife, Maura Sullivan, of Denver, CO. Don adored his grandchildren, Benjamin Glassman and his wife, Angie, Andrew Glassman, and his wife, Katie, Patrick and Eva Severance, and Markus and Henry Smith. This past winter, Don got to hold his great-granddaughter, Madison Sandra Glassman.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Don's memory to the Monadnock Developmental Services, 121 Railroad St., Keene, NH 03431. Attention: Karen Peterson (www.mds-nh.org
).