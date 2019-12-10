Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Keough. View Sign Service Information Foley Funeral Home 49 Court Street Keene , NH 03431 (603)-352-0341 Send Flowers Obituary

The community of Harrisville, NH is at a great loss with the passing of their friend and lifelong "townie", Donald Keough 82, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough, NH.



His parents, Peter and Rose Keough welcomed their son into the world on November 16, 1937, in Keene, NH.



Donald devoted his life to caring and helping others in need. Whether it was his work as a truck driver with the Town of Harrisville for 38 years, or his true life's passion, that of a member of the Harrisville Fire and Rescue Company for 38 years as well. He helped with the town's annual fireworks display, earning his certification through the fire department to handle fireworks in order to do so. He was also an Army veteran serving his country for six years.



Donald also enjoyed NASCAR and hunting when he was not hanging out in town, visiting with everyone that he met. His love for people was returned to him in many ways, which brought him great joy. He will be remember as a great storytellers!



In addition to his many friends in town, Donald will be greatly missed by his daughter, Holly Jackson and her husband, Richard of Harrisville; his three grandchildren, Andrew Jackson, Savannah Keough, Brandon Keough; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Janette L. (Tarr) Keough on January 5, 2017; a son, Peter F. Keough on August 30, 2016; two sisters, Peggy Messer and Corrine Trudelle; a brother, Jerome "Sonny" Keough; and a son-in-law, Stanley Bennett in 2002.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00am in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court Street, Keene. Burial with military honors will be held in the spring in the Willard Hill Cemetery, Harrisville. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00pm in the Foley Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Keough's memory to the Harrisville Fire and Rescue Company, c/o Chief Wayne Derosia, 699 Chesham Road, Harrisville, NH 03450.



To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit





The community of Harrisville, NH is at a great loss with the passing of their friend and lifelong "townie", Donald Keough 82, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough, NH.His parents, Peter and Rose Keough welcomed their son into the world on November 16, 1937, in Keene, NH.Donald devoted his life to caring and helping others in need. Whether it was his work as a truck driver with the Town of Harrisville for 38 years, or his true life's passion, that of a member of the Harrisville Fire and Rescue Company for 38 years as well. He helped with the town's annual fireworks display, earning his certification through the fire department to handle fireworks in order to do so. He was also an Army veteran serving his country for six years.Donald also enjoyed NASCAR and hunting when he was not hanging out in town, visiting with everyone that he met. His love for people was returned to him in many ways, which brought him great joy. He will be remember as a great storytellers!In addition to his many friends in town, Donald will be greatly missed by his daughter, Holly Jackson and her husband, Richard of Harrisville; his three grandchildren, Andrew Jackson, Savannah Keough, Brandon Keough; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Janette L. (Tarr) Keough on January 5, 2017; a son, Peter F. Keough on August 30, 2016; two sisters, Peggy Messer and Corrine Trudelle; a brother, Jerome "Sonny" Keough; and a son-in-law, Stanley Bennett in 2002.A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00am in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court Street, Keene. Burial with military honors will be held in the spring in the Willard Hill Cemetery, Harrisville. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00pm in the Foley Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Keough's memory to the Harrisville Fire and Rescue Company, c/o Chief Wayne Derosia, 699 Chesham Road, Harrisville, NH 03450.To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Dec. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close