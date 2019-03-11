Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald P. Carle. View Sign

- Donald P. Carle, 92, of Keene, NH, formerly of Peterborough, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 after a period of declining health.



He was born in Keene on Aug. 3, 1926, son of H. Dwight and Helen (Jigger) Carle. Don graduated from Keene High School. He then received his Bachelor and Master's degrees in Education from Keene State College, and a CAGS from Boston University. Don was a public-school teacher, principal, and assistant superintendent before becoming the Alumni Director at Keene State College in 1977.



Don graduated from Keene High School in 1944 and was immediately drafted into the US Army to fight in WW II. After basic training, Don was sent to Okinawa, Japan. At the war's end, Don was part of the occupying force in Japan. World War II was always a significant part of his life.



Don loved Keene State College. The house where he grew up, on Appian Way in Keene, became the site of the present-day college library. Later, when he was Alumni Director, his office was located in the former maternity ward of the original Elliot hospital where Don was born. For many years, Don was looked upon as the local historian of the college.



Much of his later retired time was spent fishing, golfing, and spending time at KSC. Over the years, Don was honored with numerous college and alumni awards, as well as being a member of the Keene State Athletic Hall of Fame. Don was also proud of being one of three hosts for a weekly community television show in Keene. The show, named Keene Insights, would discuss the history of Keene through their perspectives on decades of major local events and the evolution of the city.



Don was active in both the Peterborough and Keene Masonic Lodges for 70 years, and achieved the level of 32nd Degree Mason.



Don was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Charlotte (Nelson) Carle and is survived by their three sons, James of Bristol, CT., David and his wife, Pamela of Warner and Philip and his wife, Karen of Hooksett; his grandchildren, Lauren of Manchester, Caroline of Hooksett, and Emily of Newington, CT.; his brother, Kenneth Carle of Canandaigua, NY; his brother-in-law, Frank Nelson and sister-in-law, Shirley Nelson of Rochester; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.



There will be no calling hours. Donations in Don's memory may be made to Hospice Help Foundation, 155 Fleet Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801 or to the Keene State College Alumni Assn. 229 Main Street, Keene, New Hampshire 03435. A Memorial Service at Keene State College will be announced shortly.





