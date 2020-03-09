Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald R. Lafleur, 88, lifelong resident of Greenville, NH, passed away in the comfort of his home on March 5, 2020, surrounded by his family.



He was born October 1, 1931, in Greenville, NH, the youngest child of the late Arthur and Rose (Desrosiers) Lafleur. He married Yvette Pelletier at Sacred Heart Church in 1951. Soon after they married, Donald built a house on Hubbard Hill Road, where they raised three children together. Yvette was a talented seamstress for her family and many neighbors.



Donald worked as a truck driver for many local companies, including Bernier Oil and Pilgrim Foods in Greenville, and Barretto Granite in Milford. His job took him all over the Northeast region, and even included a delivery of curbing to the White House. He was proud of his green Mack truck, fondly dubbed "Chip-A-Granite."



Donald enjoyed going out to restaurants with his family, taking scenic drives along the Mohawk Trail and Lake Winnipesaukee to view the fall foliage, listening to classic country music, and eating traditional French-Canadian fare. He also loved to spoil any visitors who came over, always plying his grandchildren with ice-cream bars, soda, and Chex Mix! Whenever family members were away, you could be sure Donald was praying for their safe travels.



Donald was predeceased by Yvette, his wife of 48 years; two sisters, Cecile Pelletier and Charlotte Knight; a brother, Robert Lafleur; and two infant grandchildren, Kristopher and Janita Lafleur.



Donald is survived by his son Donald and his wife Mary Lafleur, of Greenville; his daughter Denise and her husband Jim Chartrand, of Rindge; his daughter Dianne and her husband Gene Piurkowski, of Rindge; his grandchildren, Bradford and Darryl Lafleur; Elizabeth, Timothy and Theodore Chartrand; and his greatgrandchildren, Miranda, Ben and Toby Pipitone. In addition, Donald will be lovingly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially Dominik Byrne, who personally delivered Don's mail every day.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 15 High Street in Greenville. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps and Rev. Stanley Aksamit, friend of the family, will concelebrate. In accordance to Donald's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Greenville.



