Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Donna M. Quinn of Temple died peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, following a period of failing health.



Donna was born in Lakehurst, NJ on October 8, 1948, daughter of the late Frank and Lucille (Littell) Longo. The daughter of a field engineer who worked for Sylvania Inc., Donna and her family previously lived in several locations, including Colorado, California, and Hawaii. Eventually, the family made their permanent residence in Temple. Donna attended Peterborough Consolidated School, graduating in 1968. The following year, she married Paul Quinn and the couple resided the next 49 years in Temple, where she was active in a number of hometown activities.



She was an accomplished equestrian and was also a successful sheep-raiser/shower. She was an accomplished horticulturist and floral designer, and was often referred to as "the plant whisperer." During the years when her children were attending school in Temple, she was a participant in a range of school-related activities and was also frequently a "second mother" to many local youngsters.



Donna is survived by her husband of 49 years, Paul C. Quinn of Temple; her daughters, Anastasia Quinn of Milford, NH, Vanessa VanHoogen and her husband Scott of Barbersville, VA and Kittie Perullo and her husband Joseph of Peterborough, NH; her son, Anthony Quinn and his longtime companion Bethann Vergean of Portland, CT; her grandchildren, Dillon Smith, Hunter Smith, Allison VanHoogen, Avery VanHoogen and Cooper Quinn; her sisters, Penelope Brooks of Peterborough, NH and Frances Longo of Jaffrey, NH; her brother, Michael Baker of New Hampton, NH and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



Family and friends are warmly invited to Calling Hours, which will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River Street, (Route 202 South) in Jaffrey.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 3:00pm in the Congregational Church of Temple, 17 Main Street, Temple, NH 03084.



In lieu of flowers, Donna's family has requested that memorial contributions be made in her name to the Temple Scholarship Fund, Temple Town Office, 423 Route 45, PO Box 191, Temple, NH 03084.



To share photos, memories or condolences with Mrs. Quinn's family, please visit her permanent online memorial at

Donna M. Quinn of Temple died peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, following a period of failing health.Donna was born in Lakehurst, NJ on October 8, 1948, daughter of the late Frank and Lucille (Littell) Longo. The daughter of a field engineer who worked for Sylvania Inc., Donna and her family previously lived in several locations, including Colorado, California, and Hawaii. Eventually, the family made their permanent residence in Temple. Donna attended Peterborough Consolidated School, graduating in 1968. The following year, she married Paul Quinn and the couple resided the next 49 years in Temple, where she was active in a number of hometown activities.She was an accomplished equestrian and was also a successful sheep-raiser/shower. She was an accomplished horticulturist and floral designer, and was often referred to as "the plant whisperer." During the years when her children were attending school in Temple, she was a participant in a range of school-related activities and was also frequently a "second mother" to many local youngsters.Donna is survived by her husband of 49 years, Paul C. Quinn of Temple; her daughters, Anastasia Quinn of Milford, NH, Vanessa VanHoogen and her husband Scott of Barbersville, VA and Kittie Perullo and her husband Joseph of Peterborough, NH; her son, Anthony Quinn and his longtime companion Bethann Vergean of Portland, CT; her grandchildren, Dillon Smith, Hunter Smith, Allison VanHoogen, Avery VanHoogen and Cooper Quinn; her sisters, Penelope Brooks of Peterborough, NH and Frances Longo of Jaffrey, NH; her brother, Michael Baker of New Hampton, NH and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.Family and friends are warmly invited to Calling Hours, which will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River Street, (Route 202 South) in Jaffrey.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 3:00pm in the Congregational Church of Temple, 17 Main Street, Temple, NH 03084.In lieu of flowers, Donna's family has requested that memorial contributions be made in her name to the Temple Scholarship Fund, Temple Town Office, 423 Route 45, PO Box 191, Temple, NH 03084.To share photos, memories or condolences with Mrs. Quinn's family, please visit her permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com Funeral Home Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center

33 River Street

Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486

(603) 532-6484 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close