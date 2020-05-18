-- Doris Jean (Biddle) Athans, 92 years, of Bradenton Beach, Florida, died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Serenity Gardens of Bradenton Assisted Living Residence. She passed away peacefully of natural causes in the company of family and friends who loved her.



Doris was born on June 30, 1927 in the rural outskirts of Ann Arbor, Michigan where she spent her childhood with younger sister, Janet, and older step brothers, Wayne and Red. She later attended the University of Michigan, earning a degree in Physical Education and also meeting her husband, George Peter Athans, who played football for the Michigan Wolverines. Doris remained a lifelong fan of Michigan football even after graduating and moving to Mount Kisco, New York, where she taught at the local elementary school while also receiving her master's degree in Teaching from Columbia University. Shortly afterward, Doris joined the faculty of the local Boys and Girls Club and the Park & Recreation Commission to provide recreational programming and instruction in children's activities, pre-school education, and summer camping recreation for over 30 years. From 1968 onward, Doris spent her summers in Bennington, New Hampshire, at George's side, where for over 20 joyful years the pair ran Camp Winamac, a horseback riding and water sports camp. Doris always felt fortunate for her rich and adventurous life.



She is survived by her two daughters and son. Four grandchildren also revere her memory. There were no calling hours. A service will be announced by the family at a later date.



