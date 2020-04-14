Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothea F. Guy, 74, of Peterborough and Temple, NH, passed away peacefully in her sleep like the angel she was, at Scott Farrar on April 7, 2020. She was born in Peterborough, NH on October 27, 1945, the daughter of Edgar Leighton, Sr. and Dorothea (Williams) Leighton. She was predeceased by her brother, Ted Leighton, of Temple, NH.



Dorothea grew up on Upland Acres Farm in Temple. She loved animals, especially dogs and alpacas. She was fun loving, loved to talk to anyone and everyone, her smile lit up the room. She was kind and giving and taught us to be kind and help others who were less fortunate. She was known by her friends as "Sissy" and "Dottie". Everyone loved her and could count on her no matter what. She was the strongest woman, battling severe medical issues for years, just for her family who needed her.



Dorothea was a beloved and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Her family was everything to her, like her mother before her. She loved to spoil everyone with her love and generosity. She felt blessed to have lived to meet and love her first great-granddaughter, Rosie, who was the newest light of her life and was excited for the arrival of her second great-granddaughter. We were all so unbelievably lucky and blessed to have had her in our lives. She was the best mother and "father" EVER! May our hearts forever be filled with her unconditional love!



In addition to her two children, whom she loved with all her heart, Shelley S. Guy of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Temple and Douglas R. Guy, Jr. of Temple, Dorothea is survived by her granddaughter, Hailey Guy, her great-granddaughter, Rosalie Thea Beal and Baby #2 Beal, expected July 2020, her grandson Devin Guy (her buddy), her daughter-in-law, Amie Pekkala Guy, who she loved like her own, her beloved dog, Johnny, 2 nieces and 2 nephews and their children.



A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burial will take place in the family plot at Miller Cemetery, Temple, NH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothea's name to: Animal Rescue League of NH, 545 Route 101, Bedford, NH 03110; (603) 472-3647.



