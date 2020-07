A graveside service for Dorothea F. Guy, formerly of Temple, who passed away on April 7, 2020, will be held on Saturday, July 25 at 11:00 AM at Miller Cemetery, 173 Gen Miller Hwy, Temple, NH.Following the graveside service, guests are invited to join the family at a reception at The Birchwood Inn, 340 NH-45, Temple, NH.To share a memory or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com