Dorothy E. Hasbrouck
Dorothy E. Hasbrouck, 89, of Jaffrey, NH and formerly of Middletown, NY, died peacefully at her daughter's home while surrounded by her family, on May 26, 2020 after a period of failing health.

She was born on April 22, 1931 in Newburgh, NY, the daughter of the late Robert and Alma (Tessman) Keeser. Dorothy was a 1949 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy and had enjoyed a long and loving life together with Robert G. Hasbrouck, whom she married on June 19, 1955.

She is fondly remembered for her singing and enjoyment of music.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Robert on June 24, 2015.

She is survived by her 2 daughters, Carol Hasbrouck and her wife Laurie, of Jaffrey, NH and Wendy Shattuck and her husband Frank, of Nashua, NH; her four grandchildren, Victoria Shattuck of Keene, NH; Jacob Shattuck of Nashua, NH, David Palan and his wife Amanda of Wilton, NH and Rachel Zacate and her husband Manuel of Monticello, NY; 3 great-grandchildren; her brother and sister-in-law, Robert Keeser and his wife Bridget of Francestown, NH, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

At Dorothy's request, there were no calling hours or formal services. Her family gathered at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh, NY, where she was buried next to her husband.

Dorothy's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Home Health Care, Hospice & Community Services in Keene and Peterborough, for the warmth and gentle care they provided for her. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made in Dorothy's memory to Home Health Care, Hospice & Community Services, Inc., PO Box 564, Keene, NH 03431.

To share memories, photographs and condolences with Dorothy's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey, NH 03452-0486
(603) 532-6484
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
