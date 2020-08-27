1/1
Dorothy M. Capron
Dorothy M. Capron, 89, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully at Summerhill Assisted Living, on August 25, 2020. She was born in Peterborough on October 21, 1930, the daughter of Elmer and Mildred (Spaulding) Mclaughlin.

Dorothy grew up in Peterborough where she met Harold. While dating they frequented the dance floors. They purchased their lifelong residence at 17 Maple Ave in Peterborough in 1959. Dorothy started as a teller at the First national Bank in Peterborough and worked her way up to a VP over her career. Harold and Dorothy loved to sing in the church choir at the Union Congregational Church and were long time members. Family, being at the core of Dorothy's life, she spent much of her time at one mother's home or the other with constant love and support. When not engaged in family activities she had a competitive group of card players and friends.

Dorothy is survived by nephew Herbert Capron Jr of Boxford, MA, and nieces Sharon Fields of Swanzey, NH, and Charlene Loomis of Waterbury, CT. and several great Nieces and Nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harold W. Capron, after 62 years of marriage, in 2012.

A graveside service was held on August 30th at Pine Hill Cemetery, Peterborough, where Dorothy was laid to rest with her husband. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to the Monadnock Humane Society as she was an avid animal supporter.

To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
