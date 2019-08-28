Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Dwight A. Whitcomb, 73, of Rindge, NH died peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 in Jaffrey after a long illness.



Dwight was born on October 15, 1945 in Peterborough, NH, son of the late Harry and Adelia (Fassett) Whitcomb. He was raised and educated in Jaffrey before serving honorably in the US Army in Korea and Vietnam. Upon returning home, he married Tanis Champney and together they made Rindge their home.



Dwight owned and operated D.A. Whitcomb & Son and later DOTCOM Plus, but his true passion in life was his desire to help his fellow veterans in need. He had served as the Service Officer at the John Humiston American Legion Post # 11 in Jaffrey from 2002 to 2016, where he developed programs to help veterans make it to their appointments at the VA hospitals in White River Junction, Manchester and Boston. He was also a founder of the Rindge Veterans Association and was instrumental in creating the Veterans Memorial Park in the center of Rindge. He helped many other veterans navigate through the difficult online medical care sections. He was recognized for his efforts by the State of NH in 2017 when he was awarded the Legionnaire of the Year award. In 2015, he received the Rindge Citizen of the Year Award.



Dwight enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Red Sox, as well as hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with all of his Grandchildren.



Dwight is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Tanis Whitcomb of Rindge, NH; his children, Darlene Robichaud and her companion Paul Hodgman of Rindge, NH; Ed Whitcomb and his companion Kelley Price of Ashburnham, MA; Anna Monteverde and her husband Ryan of Rindge, NH; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; his brother, Russell Whitcomb of Barnstead, NH and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



Family and friends will honor and remember Dwight's life by gathering for calling hours at the Cournoyer Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 33 River Street, (Route 202) in Jaffrey on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.



A Graveside Service followed by Military Honors will be conducted at Hillside Cemetery on Goddard Road in Rindge on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 1:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to either the John Humiston American Legion Post #11, 20 Webster Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 20 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



To share memories, photographs and condolences with Dwight's family, please visit





