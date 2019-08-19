Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edgar T. "Ted" Stockdale Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

- Edgar "Ted" T. Stockdale Jr. "Ted", 64, of Portland, ME., passed away at his home on August 13, 2019. Edgar was born on September 20, 1954 to the late Edgar and Marie (Smitley) Stockdale.



Ted graduated from Conant High School in 1974, and later from the Perkins School for the Blind in 1975. He then started to follow the Grateful Dead all over New England. Music was his passion, and he loved to collect vinyl records. He enjoyed fishing and camping in his younger years and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He took great pride in being an active member of AA. Ted relocated to Maine in 1998 where he met his significant other Pierrett Senay.



Ted is survived by his brother James Stockdale of Troy, sisters, Patricia Niskala and Penny Gaspar of Jaffrey, his nephew Ray Stockdale, and nieces, Ellen Niskala-Hoyt, Alisha Fisher, and Kathy Bassett, along with great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother George and Edward and sister Virginia.



A graveside service will be held at Conant Cemetery on Tuesday, August 27th at 1pm.

