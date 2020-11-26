1/1
Edna M. Fox
Edna M. Fox, age 94 of Peterborough, passed away peacefully at Pheasant Wood Center on November 22, 2020. She was born in Downs, IL on December 3, 1925, the daughter of Charles and Bernice (Teter) Phillips.

Edna was raised in Downs, IL and attended Downs Schools. She then went on to nursing school in Bloomington, IL. Later, she returned home to Downs to take care of her ailing father. She married Marine Tech Sargent Wyatt R Fox on January 3,1946. She was a homemaker for twenty years and then worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for various companies in the area. She finished her work career with Millipore of Jaffrey.

When she was in high school, she played the French horn in the band and enjoyed music her entire life. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting and rug hooking. She volunteered at the Serendipity Shop in Peterborough for many years. She enjoyed entertaining many family and friends.

Edna is survived by six children Wyatt (Duffy) and Janet Fox of Alstead, Bruce and Beth Fox of Temple, Dianne and Stanley Gove of Orleans, MA, Leslie and Judy Fox of Peterborough, Nancy Ellis of Temple, and Susan and Darrell Fisk of Wilton. She leaves nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Wyatt R Fox on August 11, 1996

She was the daughter-in-law of Chaplain George L Fox, of the Four Chaplains, who gave their life jackets when the USAT Dorchester was torpedoed on February 3, 1943.

Graveside services will be private for the family and a celebration of Edna's life will be announced at a later date when it is safe to gather.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edna's name to The American Heart Association or to a charity of one's choice.

To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 26, 2020.
November 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
