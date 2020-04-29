Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Blanchard Winslow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Blanchard Winslow, 100, of Stamford, CT and Antrim, NH died April 20, 2020 in Stamford. Adventurer, captain, attorney, farmer, storyteller, woodworker, brother, family leader, friend, his life was an energetic, bright light for all who knew him. He loved life and loved to laugh. He is deeply missed.



Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, January 8, 1920, third son of music educator Ralph Winslow and organist Anna Winslow, Edward grew up in Albany, NY, attending Albany High School, a year each of Mount Hermon and MIT, and the Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT. He was commissioned on Dec. 8, 1941, just after Pearl Harbor, captaining a destroyer escort during WW II in the Atlantic and Pacific.



He married radio scriptwriter Madeline (Mickey) Clark in New York City in 1945. Following the war, he graduated from NYU Law School, joining Manhattan firms of Royal, Koegel, Rogers and Wells in 1952, then Jacobs, Persinger and Parker in 1969. In 1952 he and Mickey moved to Stamford, CT where they raised two children, were active in the community, sailed, played tennis, attended symphony, traveled and summered in NH. Ed calculated he spent a total of four years commuting to NYC on the New Haven railroad. He was married 57 years until Mickey's death in 2002.



Edward was active well into his nineties, splitting his time between CT and NH, traveling widely until he was 97. He loved Alabama Farm, his family's home in Antrim since 1820, and said his happiest place on earth was mowing August fields on his 1947 Farmall Cub. For the last two years he was supported at home by his family and loving caregivers and celebrated a joyous 100th birthday surrounded by family at his home. ?



He is survived by his children Lucinda, her husband Bill, Ted, his wife Karen, grandchildren Bill, Katie, Katherine, Jenifer and Diana, and many nieces and nephews and their children. He was predeceased by his wife, Mickey, his brothers Allen and Richard, and his parents Ralph and Anna.



A memorial will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to





