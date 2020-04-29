Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward E. Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, March 23, 2020, Edward E. Jones, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 90.



Ed was born on July 7, 1929 in Francestown, NH to Clarence and Sarah Erma (Hart) Jones. He was the youngest of five boys. On October 28, 1950, he married Shirley Lorraine Harris. Together they raised two daughters, Sandra and Sharon.



Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Sarah Erma (Hart) Jones, and his four brothers, Clarence, George, Arthur, and Frank. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, his two daughters, Sandra Jones and Sharon and her husband, Phillip Wisner. Ed is also survived by his six grandchildren (Melissa and her husband Randal Machon, Jason Parris and his wife Megan, Benjamin Parris and his wife Joelle, Kimberly Traxler, Shane Wisner, and Jeremy Traxler), his eight great- grandchildren (Nicole, Noah, Mason, Shaelyn, Connor, Braden, Aidan, and Wyatt), as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.



Ed was a lifelong resident of Francestown, and spent almost all of that time living on Bible Hill Road. When Ed was young he worked on the family dairy farm, and he continued to help the family farm with haying (alongside his wife and daughters) throughout the years. Right down the road from the farm where he was born and raised, Ed helped to build the home where he and Shirley went on to raise their two daughters. They later moved to a new home they had built on some of their nearby land. Ed also spent many years working as a truck driver making deliveries for Holmes Transportation. He (along with his wife) was very involved with running the annual Francestown Labor Day Rummage Sale for many years. He also immensely enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, taking many trips (including to the White Mountains, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Florida, and Tennessee) throughout the years, playing golf and tennis, and enjoying nature.



Ed was a valued member of the congregation of The Community Church of Francestown. He served as a Deacon of the church for many years and faithfully attended services whenever possible.



Ed was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved nature, taking walks, gardening, reading, going to church, and spending time with his family. Ed will always be lovingly remembered by his family and friends.



Plans will be made for a memorial service/celebration of life at a later time. Details will be provided when they become available.



Donations can be made to The Francestown Community Church in the memory of Edward E. Jones. You can donate to them by mailing a check to The Francestown Community Church P.O. Box 1 Francestown, NH 03043.

