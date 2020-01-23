Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward J. Shea, 82, passed away in the early morning hours of January 22, 2020 at Rivermead in Peterborough, NH after a long battle with dementia.



Edward, known to friends as Ted, was born in Stoneham, MA on May 7th, 1937 to David and Edna Shea of Cambridge, MA. Ted grew up on Elm Street in North Cambridge, attended Rindge Tech High School and graduated from Boston College in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science in accounting.



Ted's family summered in Jaffrey and worked at Woodbound Inn in Rindge where he met his future wife and the love of his life Elizabeth (Betty) A. Belletete. They were married at Saint Patrick's Church in Jaffrey on May 28th, 1960 and spent 59 wonderful years together.



Soon after the wedding Ted began his tour of duty in the United States Navy. He attended Officer's Candidate School and Supply School before being stationed in Adak, AK on the Aleutian Islands where he was joined by Betty. From Adak he completed his tour of duty in Pittsburgh, PA with the rank of lieutenant.



Upon Ted's honorable discharge he and Betty moved to Jaffrey and Ted began his post military career as the manager of the Peterborough Motor Inn. In 1965 Ted began his 40-year career working for Belletetes Inc. He started and was the manager of Belletetes second location in Winchendon, MA for many years. The last 12 years of service were spent at the company headquarters in Jaffrey, where he served as CEO and President. As a genuinely friendly, caring and hardworking person, Ted enjoyed a special bond with many of the people he dealt with.



Ted loved Jaffrey and throughout his life was actively involved in the community. He served the town on the Budget Committee and was a Past Chairman of the Planning Board. He was Past President of the Jaffrey Lion's Club, Past President of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and shared with Betty the Chamber Citizens of the Year Award in 1997. He was an active communicant of Saint Patrick's Church where he was also a eucharistic minister.



His service was not limited to Jaffrey. Ted was engaged in many vocational organizations, serving as Past President of the Massachusetts Retail Lumber Association, Director of the Northeastern Retail Lumber Association and received the New Hampshire Lumber Person of the Year Award in 2002. He was a Director at the Winchendon Savings Bank and the Monadnock Community Bank.



He enjoyed golf and was a member of the unofficial Royal Shattuck Golf Club traveling to Scotland and Spain. Ted was an avid skier enjoying the slopes in New Hampshire and Vermont, but especially looked forward to his yearly ski trips. He enjoyed nearly 40 years of tennis and comradery as a member of the Boulder Oaks Tennis Group. Over the years, Ted and Betty were fortunate to have been able to travel the world. In later years they wintered at the Plantation in Venice, FL.



Ted is survived by his wife Elizabeth and three children, Michael Shea and his wife Kendra of Jaffrey, NH, Martha Noble and her husband Lorrie of Orlando, FL, and Matthew Shea and his wife Tammy of Jaffrey, NH and by his grandchildren, Matt Morgenson, Derek Shea, Christopher LeBlanc, Taylor Shea, Hannah Shea and Brooke Shea.



Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River Street, (Route 202 South) in Jaffrey, NH.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 am in Saint Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at the Old Burial Ground in Jaffrey Center.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to either the John Humiston American Legion Post #11, 20 Webster Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 2, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



To share photographs, memories and condolences with Ted's family, please visit his online memorial at





