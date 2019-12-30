Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. Taylor. View Sign Service Information Pinecrest Funeral Chapels Mariner Boulevard - Spring Hill 3369 Mariner Blvd. Spring Hill , FL 34609 (352)-684-0001 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward J. Taylor, 100 years old, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 at his son's home under Hospice care in Spring Hill, Florida.



Edward was born on July 9, 1919, the youngest of thirteen children born to Samuel and Emma (Beauvais) Taylor in Jaffrey, N.H. He lived most of his life in Jaffrey. He attended local schools and when old enough enlisted into the U.S. Army during World War II as a military police. After being honorably discharged he returned to his home town where he met and married Lillian Mary Forcier. They had three children; Emma May, Beverly Ann and James Edward.



Edward worked as an auto mechanic for a period of time, but most of his working career was a carpenter building residential construction. He and his wife built their cape style home on Howard Hill Road in Jaffrey where they resided from 1954 until 1992 before moving south to Spring Hill, FL.



He was a sports enthusiast cheering on the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Bucs. In his younger days he enjoyed duck and deer hunting, fishing and hiking in the Sharon woods. You could also see him in the evenings walking his two little Yorkshire terriers near Humiston field.



His daughter, Emma, passed away at the age of nine months old and his wife predeceased him in 2010. They had been married for 64 years. He is survived by his two children, Beverly Ann Finnman, her husband George, and James Edward Taylor, and his wife Louise. He had six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren on the way. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.



A memorial service was held at Pinecrest Funeral Chapel in Spring Hill on Saturday, December 28th. His children will be bringing his ashes back to Jaffrey in the summer where he will be buried with his wife and daughter in St. Patrick's Cemetary in Jaffrey.





