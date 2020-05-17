Edward Joseph Mallon, 94, of Sharon and Peterborough, passed away peacefully at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester on April 8, 2020 after a brief illness.Ed was born in Summit, New Jersey, on May 5, 1925 to Edward James and Julia (Kelly) Mallon, and was raised in nearby Short Hills, the youngest of three children. After graduating from Seton Hall Preparatory School in 1942, he served in the U.S. Army during the World War II invasion of occupied Europe where he was a Forward Artillery Observer with the Third Army, commanded by General George S. Patton.Following the war he attended Seton Hall University, graduating with a B.S. Degree in Accounting in 1949. Upon graduation he was hired by the publishing house, Prentice Hall, and shortly thereafter recruited to become a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 1950 under the administration of J. Edgar Hoover. After brief assignments in Detroit and Los Angeles, Ed served for twenty-six years in New York City. He began his career in Counterintelligence and later moved to the Organized Crime Division. The FBI provided Ed with many exciting years and valued friendships.In 1958, he met Elizabeth ("Lisa") Trunz at a party in Brooklyn, and his lively bachelor years met their match. They married on June 3, 1960.Upon retirement from the FBI in 1976, he moved his family to Westport, Connecticut, to head the security operations of General Electric Corporation. He retired from GE in 1986, enjoyed many years of traveling with Lisa and later moved to Sharon to be closer to family.Ed was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. He possessed a strong sense of honor and duty along with a steady, optimistic and positive approach to life. He was modest in attitude and brave in action, always quick to credit his guardian angel.Known for his humor and affable nature, Ed found the adventures and fun he had with many loyal friends throughout the years a lifelong source of joy. He was an avid player of golf and tennis, a patient coach of both, and a devoted football fan. Ed always had a book or two in progress, enjoyed debating current events and faithfully watching the stock market. He also enjoyed big band music as well as composing and singing short ditties for special occasions. Ed was unfailingly generous and attentive to his family and friends.He will be greatly missed by Lisa, his wife of sixty years, two daughters, Christina O'Rourke and her husband Patrick O'Rourke, of Sharon; Patricia O'Connor and her husband Richard O'Connor, of Atherton, CA; as well as five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Olivia, and Edward O'Rourke, and Catherine and Shannon O'Connor.A Memorial Mass is being planned at Divine Mercy Parish and will be announced at a later date.