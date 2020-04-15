Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Herbert Hylander. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edwin Herbert (Bert) Hylander, 90, died peacefully April 15, 2020 at RiverMead in Peterborough, NH after a long illness. He was the son of Edwin H. Hylander and Ellen (Nelson) Hylander. Bert is survived by his wife, Joan (Weaver) Hylander.



Born in Brooklyn, NY on December 26, 1929, Bert grew up in Garden City, Long Island, NY.



He attended Colgate University and graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in business. Following graduation, Bert served three years in the US Army, two of them in Germany in the Army Security Agency. After his discharge, he worked for General Motors as a claim's adjuster. He later joined the Western Electric Company in New Jersey, filling many different management positions, largely in finance in New York, Minneapolis, and Morristown, NJ. During his years with the Bell System, he and Joan lived in Westfield, NJ where he was active in community affairs.



Retiring from corporate life in 1987, he and Joan moved to Seabrook Island, SC to pursue his dream of being a low handicap golfer. At Seabrook he served on the Board of Governors helping oversee the renovation of the Crooked Oaks Golf Course.



In 2013, the Hylander's returned to New England to be nearer to their family and summer home on Lake Morey in Fairlee, VT. When not on the golf course, Bert was an avid gardener and loved spending time with family and friends. He served on the board of the Lake Morey Protective Association and during that time introduced the Adopt-A-Lake program to manage the control of Eurasian Milfoil in the lake.



Bert is survived by his wife, Joan Hylander, of Peterborough, NH, three children, David Hylander and his wife, Helene of Hillsborough, NJ, Wendy Ozimek and her husband, Jim of Chadds Ford, PA, and Peter Hylander and his wife, Maureen of Crested Butte, CO, three grandchildren, Dana, Alexis and Mark Ozimek, and four great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held in Fairlee, VT this summer. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Morey Foundation, PO Box 234, Fairlee, VT 05045, or, to the Peterborough Food Pantry, 1 Grove Street, Peterborough, NH 03458. Arrangements are by Hale Funeral Home in Bradford, VT.

Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Apr. 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close