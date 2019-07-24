Edwin R. Somero, 81, lifelong resident of New Ipswich, NH died at his home on July 22, 2019 after a period of declining health.
He was born on October 3, 1937 in New Ipswich, NH a son of the late Eino and Femmie (Hermanson) Somero.
Edwin was raised and educated locally, graduating from Appleton Academy in 1955 and later attending the Thompson School of Agriculture at UNH. He was a US Army veteran. He worked at various horticulture jobs, Simon Saw & Steel, and the NH Employment Security.
In addition to his parents, Edwin was predeceased by his siblings: Mildred Henault, Irvin (Natalie) Somero, Bill (Elaine) Somero, Arthur Somero and Glen Somero and in-laws Miriam Somero, Rueben Seppanen and Arne Hintsala.
He is survived by siblings Ingrid Seppanen Hintsala, Ray Somero, Earl (Maria) Somero, brother-in-law Ben Henault and sister-in-law Tanya Somero. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and a host of brothers and sisters in faith.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church, 34 Beechwood Road, New Ipswich, NH. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 12:00 PM, and burial will be in the Central Cemetery, after the funeral service.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on July 25, 2019