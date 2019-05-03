Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Ruth Delnero. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

- Eileen Ruth Delnero passed away at her home in Dublin NH. Friday April 19th 2019 after a long illness. With the help of her family she was able to live out her life comfortably at home and passed quietly in the early morning hours.



A fiercely independent woman, Eileen relied heavily on the help of her devoted husband Richard who after 65 years of marriage remained the love of her life. In the early 1970's Eileen suffered a debilitating stroke that was a true test of her strength to survive. Though her life had been altered dramatically, what had always been her center, her driving force, remained intact; without the love and constant support of her husband and her own incredible inner strength she likely would never have survived. Over the course of the past several years mobility had become an issue, and during the past 6 months it was necessary for her daughter Anne to move in and assist with daily living.



Eileen was born in Agawam Massachusetts May 14th 1936. The daughter of Clyde and Mary King, she is survived by her husband Richard Delnero, her brother Richard King, children Paul Delnero, Ken Delnero [Kathy], and Anne Fontaine [Marcel], as well as grandchildren Emma Elizabeth English and Emma Katherine Fontaine, and David Buren, a beloved family friend who was always there with a helping hand and a smile when needed.



Eileen had many talents: seamstress, professional cake decorating, and pianist. Although she was passionate about these talents, she was most passionate about her "Richy", the love of her life. She devoted herself to her husband and three children. She was also a defender of human and civil rights and remained outspoken her entire life, believing there is a place for everyone in this world.



Simply said, anyone that met or was touched by Eileen's life received a gift. Her great heart and strength are gifts we will carry with us for the rest of our lives. She wouldn't want any of us to be sad, that wasn't her nature. We celebrate the love and beauty she brought into this world by her simple existence, her strength of character and compassion for others, and carry her spirit forward with us every day.



There will be a memorial service and burial in late spring. The location and date are to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.