- Eleanor E. (Sittig) Young, 91, of Temple, NH died in her sleep on April 6th, 2019; in the comfort of her home.



She was born June 8, 1927 in Boston, MA to Elsie Lizzie (Wolloff) Sittig and Henry Sittig.



Ellie was predeceased by her loving husband, John Walter Young, in 2005 and by her eldest son, Mark Walter Young, in 1995.



She is survived by her son, Clint N. Young, who was living with and caring for her. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Nancy Hunter-Young as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.



She graduated from Roslindale High School in 1945 and Vesper George School of Art in Boston in 1948 where she met her husband to be, Walter. They married and had two sons. They moved from Westwood, MA, where they raised their boys, to Temple, NH in 1978 where they enjoyed creating art together for many years. They were active together in the regional artists' community, the Wellness Center and as residents of the Town of Temple.



A gathering at the Miller Cemetery in Temple will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 23 where Eleanor's ashes will be interred. Immediately following all are welcome to a celebration of Ellie's life at the Friends Hall, Temple Congregational Church in the center of town.



Memorial contributions in Ellie's honor can be made to Hospice at - HCS, PO Box 564, Keene, NH 03431.



This amazing team of people not only made it possible for Ellie to be comfortable at home in the final weeks of her life, but also brought smiles and joy to the process.

