Eleanor J. Lambert, 91, of Jaffrey passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020, after a long struggle with Dementia.
She was born in Winchendon, MA, on July 31, 1929, daughter of the late Emile 'Jack' and Delma (Coderre) Ouellette and had attended Murdock High School.
Eleanor had always enjoyed working with the public, first as a seamstress at the Dress Shoppe in Winchendon, and later in Jaffrey and Rindge at Belletete's Supermarket and Market Basket grocery stores. She loved the opportunity to give back to her community when she had returned to her seamstress roots and created the Town of Jaffrey's Flag for the town's Bicentennial Celebration in 1976.
Eleanor loved to dance, so much so, that one of her favorite sayings was "I'd rather dance than eat". She met her future husband at a dance and as they say, the rest was history. Eleanor was married to Wilfred "Fid" Lambert, Jr. in 1949, and together, they made Jaffrey their home, where singing and dancing were favorite pastimes. Eleanor always loved hearing her children sing, especially in the choir. Her quick wit, friendly smile and her "Later Baby" and "Pretty good for a kid" catchphrases will be greatly missed by all who love her....Not to mention the lipstick mark she left on your forehead after a kiss!
Eleanor was a communicant of Saint Patrick Church in Jaffrey and member of the Knights of Columbus Columbiettes and the former Ste. Anne's Society. For many years, she enjoyed travelling to Quebec, to the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre for her Feast Day.
Eleanor's husband Fid preceded her in death on July 17, 1997.
She is survived by her 6 children: Candace (Lambert) Kilduff and husband, Calvin, Patricia Lambert, Debra (Lambert) Hall and husband, Kim, Kathryn Lambert Kamm and husband, Kevin, Scott Lambert and wife, Anne, Michelle (Lambert) LaFortune and husband, Scott. Her 13 grandchildren: Megan Kilduff and husband, Timothy Boughan, Jason Kilduff and wife, Megan, Joshua Motuzas, Kate (Motuzas) Somero and husband, Matthew, Jenny Motuzas, Heather (Hall) Burt, Jeffrey Hall and wife, Jennifer, Matthew Gauthier, Nicole (Lambert) Sweeney and husband, Michael, Kathryn Lambert, Wilfred Lambert, Chantal LaFortune and Claudia LaFortune. Her 25 great-grandchildren: Hunter Boughan, Cole Boughan, Shelby (Somero) Dupuis and husband, Tobias, Darci (Somero) Seppala and husband, Dane, Isabella Somero, Garrett Somero, Marcus Somero, Julia Somero, Gretchen Somero, Brielle Somero, Gavin Motuzas, Malique Motuzas, Eleanor Burt, Joanna Burt, Nickaylah Hall, Lillian Hall, Isabella Hall, Katelynn Hall, Brook Gauthier, Chloe Gauthier, Dharma Gauthier, Kiera Sweeney, Kiley Sweeney, Holden Williams, Briar Williams. One great-great grandchild, Avaya Dupuis. Her brother-in-law, Norman Lambert and sisters-in-law, Alice Pineault and Joanne Smith and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the concerns around Covid-19, calling hours and Eleanor's Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately but can be streamed on Eleanor's obituary page on www.cournoyerfh.com
at 11:00 on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Friends who wish to pay their respects are warmly invited to Eleanor's graveside service on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1:00 at the family lot in Saint Patrick Cemetery where social distancing will be observed and face masks required.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in her name to the Jaffrey Firefighters Company, 138 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or at act.alz.org/donate
.
To share photographs, memories or condolences with Eleanor's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
.
"And thy mercy will follow me all the days of my life. And that I may dwell in the house of the Lord unto length of days." Psalms 23:6