Eleanor M. Bennett, 91, formerly of Bennington, died Saturday evening, March 16, 2019, at the Monadnock Community Hospital, in Peterborough, after a period of declining health.



She was born on November 4, 1927, in Francestown, NH, the daughter of Fred Waldo and Alfreida Victoria (Piper) Paige. She grew up in Francestown, and attended New Boston High School.



She married Everett G. Bennett on November 16, 1946 and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage before his death in 2009. They resided in Bennington where they raised their 4 daughters - Lorraine, Elaine, Debbie & Patti. After selling their home they moved to Jaffrey where they lived until Everett's passing. Eleanor then moved to Greenville in 2011 and lived there until she became a resident at Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough in 2018.



Eleanor worked for over 20 years at ORSAM Sylvania, and another 25 years at New Hampshire Ball Bearing before her retirement in 1987. She enjoyed watching children and cleaning offices during her retirement.



Eleanor made friends easily and was known fondly as Ellie Bennett. She loved being in the outdoors, going for walks with her beloved dog Timmy. She loved spotting her favorite red cardinals. She and Everett spent many years camping with their children and Grandchildren. She loved listening to music and had a beautiful voice. She was very generous and loved helping anyone in need, often going without herself. Her greatest love was her family. She loved having large get togethers and cooking a big dinner for everyone. Her family will cherish those memories. She was an amazing mother, Grandmother and friend.



She is survived by her daughter Patti Reed of Wintergarden FL, her sister: Pauline Gilman of Hillsborough, NH; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Everett Bennett; three of her daughters: Lorraine Marro, Elaine Bonnell, Debra Noonan; a brother: Maurice Paige and three of her sisters: Edna Tacy, Barbara Johnson and Rena Johnson.



A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River St, Jaffrey. Burial will take place at a later date, in the family lot, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Bennington, NH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Eleanor M. Bennett's name, to the St. Joseph Community Services, Inc. - Meals on Wheels (www.mealsonwheelsnh.org), 56 Main St #33, Greenville, NH 03048.



To share a memory or offer a condolence to Eleanor's family, please visit her permanent online memorial page at www.cournoyerfh.com

33 River Street

Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486

(603) 532-6484

