Eleanor M. Erickson, 94 of Peterborough, passed away peacefully at Monadnock Community Hospital on April 27, 2020. She was born in Cambridge, MA on July 11, 1925, the daughter of Swedish immigrants Johan and Anna (Sundsten) Wood. She was the wife of the late John R. (Bob) Erickson who died in 2003.



Eleanor graduated from Cambridge High and Latin School in 1943. She married her childhood sweetheart, John R. (Bob) Erickson on September 7, 1948 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Cambridge, MA. Eleanor worked in the early years of their marriage, then stayed busy raising their three children and doing volunteer work. Church was always a big part of Eleanor's life and she was an active member of All Saints Church in Peterborough.



Eleanor enjoyed celebrating her Swedish heritage. She loved to travel and was "Eleanor on the Go" for many years. She enjoyed vacationing at Lake Winnipesaukee and in Florida, and she traveled across the United States and to Europe. Eleanor enjoyed classical music and playing the piano. She was known for her specialty baking, especially for her Swedish Christmas cookies. She was also an accomplished seamstress and knitter. Eleanor's home was not complete without a cat, and there were many lucky felines who shared her company.



Eleanor is survived by her children Paul of Clinton, MA; Peter and his companion Jeanine McGovern of Stow, MA; and Elaine of Pembroke NH; and her granddaughter Lindsay (Joshua) Bermont of Baltimore, MD. She is also survived by her nephew, John Wood of Falmouth, MA.



A memorial service will be held at All Saints Church in Peterborough and will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor's name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 W Swanzey Rd, Swanzey, NH 03446 or to All Saints Church, 51 Concord St., Peterborough, NH 03458.



Eleanor's family would like to thank the staff at Summerhill Assisted Living in Peterborough for the excellent care and fun she had over the last few years.



