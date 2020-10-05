Elizabeth B. Dearani, 86, formerly of Fitzwilliam, NH died on Saturday, October 3, 2020 following a long, fulfilling life as a devoted and compassionate wife, mother, and grandparent. She was recently predeceased by Abraham C. Dearani, MD, her loving husband of 58 years.
Elizabeth was born on August 3, 1934, in Norwalk, CT, daughter of the late Albert and Gertrude Burke of Rowayton, CT. Elizabeth attended Norwalk High School and graduated with a degree in Psychology from The College of New Rochelle, New Rochelle, NY. Elizabeth pursued a career in education and worked in the New York Foundling Hospital caring for infants and young children awaiting placement in foster and adoption homes.
In 1958, Elizabeth married Abraham C. Dearani of Paterson, NJ and they settled in Norwalk where Abraham opened a practice in family medicine. Over the next 30 years, Elizabeth became the proud mother of one son and eight daughters. Elizabeth devoted her life to her family and to supporting many needs in the local community. She enjoyed countless summers and school vacations at the family cottage on Lake Monomonac in Rindge, NH and on Longboat Key, Florida.
In 1988, the Dearani's relocated to Fitzwilliam, NH where Abraham became affiliated with Monadnock Community Hospital and opened a family medical practice in Rindge, NH. She enjoyed substitute teaching, remained active in church activities and fund raisers, graciously supported local businesses, and volunteered at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Jaffrey, NH.
Elizabeth is survived by her nine children; Joseph Dearani and his wife, Ann, of Rochester, MN, Jennie Calnan and husband, Kris, of Peterborough, NH, Mary Cieszko and husband, Kurt, of Woodcliff Lake, NJ, Kate Llewelyn and husband, Alan, of Stratford, CT, Lisa Martinsky of Monroe, CT, Amy Utter and husband, Phil, of Castleton, NY, Margaret Poikonen and husband, Keith, of Rindge, NH, Virginia Moriarty and husband, Justin, of Auburn, ME, and Sally Perrone and husband, Jason, of Millis, MA; and twenty three adoring grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Elizabeth was predeceased by brother Albert Burke of Norwalk, CT, sister Kathryn Antonez, formally of Redding, CT, and grandson Alan A. Poikonen of Rindge, NH.
It is the request of the family that Calling Hours and the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately, with services to be held at Saint Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH and committal at St. Patrick's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Elizabeth B. Dearani's name, to Hospice at HCS (www.hcsservices.org
), 312 Marlboro St., Keene, NH 03431.
