Elizabeth "Lisa" B. Gerard, of Peterborough, NH, died on February 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A longtime resident of Pound Ridge, NY, Lisa was 70 years old; a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.



Born in Bryn Mawr, PA in 1948 to George and Margaretta Browning, Lisa was additionally raised by her stepmother Dr. Elizabeth "Betsy" Wood. She spent her youth growing up in Devon, PA and graduated from The Agnes Irwin School in 1966, followed by graduation from Briarcliffe College in 1970.



A forty-six (46) year marriage to Peter H. Gerard included many highlights, a life of travel and adventure, as well as residing for over a decade and raising her family in Dubai, UAE, Nairobi, Kenya and Manila, Philippines.



During her lifetime she actively volunteered with many organizations including: Graham Windham, Drug Abuse Prevention Council, Bridges, Junior League of Northern Westchester and the American Women's Association overseas.



An active member of Rusticus Garden Club in Bedford, NY she held many positions prior to becoming President from 2000-2002. She continued her love of flower arranging with the Garden Club of America rising from Floral Design Judge to Area Vice Chairman of Judging 2014-2018.



She was an accomplished tennis player and golfer who as a longtime member of the Bedford Golf and Tennis Club also served on the Board of Governors for over a decade.



She loved spending summers up in Blue Hill, ME with her family, friends and many house-guests over the years. An active member of the Blue Hill Country Club, Lisa also served as a member of the Board of Governors.



She leaves behind her loving husband Peter H. Gerard; her adoring children - Tim Gerard of Norwalk, CT, Drew and Becky Kellner of Brookline, NH, and Toby and Georgia Gerard of Denver, CO; her cherished grandchildren - Matthew and Ellie Kellner of Brookline, NH; her sisters - Pat Browning of Young, AZ and Gavin and Barbara Doering of Hatboro, PA; and her mother Dr. Elizabeth "Betsey" Wood of Bryn Mawr, PA.



In lieu of flowers, contributions and donations can be made to: The Garden Club of America: The Cudahy Education Fund. The Garden Club of America 14 East 60th Street, 3rd Floor New York, NY 10022 or online at



Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to

