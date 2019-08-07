Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth J. Grayshan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

- On, May, 3, 2019 Elizabeth Jean Grayshan, 75, died, suddenly and unexpectedly.



She resided in Peterborough, NH with her kitties, Ginger and Honey.



Betty, (" BJ") is survived by her sister, Lois Grayshan Hoffer of Bel Air, MD, her son, Stephen R. Frederick of Red Lion, PA, four nephews, R. Stephen Hoffer, (Christina) Northeast, MD, Geoffrey A. Hoffer (Christine) Cambridge, NY, Timothy J. Hoffer, (Lisa) Round Hill, VA, Michael B. Hoffer (Janet) Carolina Beach, NC, a granddaughter, 2 grandnieces, 6 grandnephews and a great grandniece, an aunt, Sandra Jones, Rutherford, NJ, many cousins and friend of many years, Linda Clukay with whom she enjoyed the theater, concerts, movies and trying out new restaurants!



She was predeceased by her parents, Alvin W. and Helen J. Grayshan, of Rutherford, NJ, brother-in-law, Richard S. Hoffer Sr., MD and nephew, Matthew P. Hoffer, MD.



Raised in Rutherford, NJ, after business school, she began work in NYC with several magazines (Seventeen and Golf) embarking on a career in sales for magazines and the trade market, which took her to the Boston area. Ultimately, she fell in love with New Hampshire, while working at Yankee, and made it her permanent home. Betty was very active in the Peterborough Lions Club, becoming their first female President in 1994. She was an active volunteer, enjoyed her family and geneology, having been a direct descendant of the Mayflower Colony.



Of special note:



When Betty moved to New England, she connected with the Grayshan family in the Franklin-Manchester area, closing a gap of 50 years. She enjoyed learning the family history and working on geneology projects with Eileen Grayshan Gay, Loudon, NH.



She has chosen to live eternally in NH. Private Interment will be in Franklin Cemetery.



A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019, 1:30 PM at the Hilltop Event Center.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to:



Monadnock Humane Society, 20 Depot Square, Suite 16, Peterborough, NH 03458 or



Peterborough Lions Club, PO Box 3206, Peterborough, NH 03458.

