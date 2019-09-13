Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Memorial service 2:00 PM Dublin Community Church Send Flowers Obituary

Elmer H. Close, 82, of Peterborough, NH, died of complications related to a stroke on Wednesday September, 10th surrounded by his loving family.







"Hal" was born in Toledo Ohio on July 16th 1937. As a child, his family moved to the Monadnock Region and he grew up in Dublin, NH. He attended Dublin School and graduated from Philips Exeter Academy in 1954. He graduated from Harvard College in 1958 with a degree in Mathematics and earned a law degree from Harvard Law School in 1961. While in college, Hal was a proud member of the Harvard Lampoon and active with the Outing and Ski Clubs.







After finishing his formal education, Hal served in the US Marine Corps and then moved to New York City to practice law at Sherman & Sterling. Hal married Margot P. Close in 1966 in NYC and shortly thereafter moved back to New Hampshire to raise a family in Keene. Soon after returning to New Hampshire, Hal left the law to run WKNE the local radio station based in Keene. The family lived there from 1967 until 1988. After that, they lived in Chesham, New Hampshire, for 25 years. Hal also tinkered other forms of early digital media, including desk top publishing, with a newsletter called Caribbean Treasures, and he was an instructor for computer science at Keene State College. Hal was also active politically throughout his life and served four terms in the New Hampshire State House of Representatives. He also loved the Dublin Community Church where he served as Treasurer for several years.







A lifelong learner, Hal loved to travel and became an avid photographer later in life. He adored the mountains - and he loved sharing time in the mountains with his friends and family. Whether skiing in Utah, hiking closer to home in the rocky Presidential Range, or mountain biking in Harrisville, Hal felt his best when he was outside. Hal had a particular love of the Monadnock Region and continues to bushwhack and hunt (even now, we suspect) for the hidden cave just below the Pumpelly Ridge trail.







Hal's sense of humor and appreciation for creative and quirky people will be treasured memories for those who loved him well.







Hal is survived by his loving wife, Margot P. Close, two daughters Josephine and Amanda, and his grandson, Oliver Gurgel. He also survived by his sister Luette Bourne, his niece Luette Bourne and his two nephews, Philip and Hal Bourne.







A Memorial Service for Hal will take place at Dublin Community Church on Saturday, October 5th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Monadnock Conservancy or the Dublin Community Church.







Monadnock Conservancy



https://www.monadnockconservancy.org/support-us/donate-now.html



15 Eagle Court 2nd Floor, PO Box 337, Keene, NH 03431-0337



603-357-0600







Dublin Community Church



Dublin Community Church, UCC



1125 Main Street Dublin NH 03444



603-563-8139



www.DublinChurch.org





