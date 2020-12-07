On November 30, 2020, Ernest C. Hoffmann, Jr., devoted husband and treasured father of three, passed away at the age of 74.
"Ernie" was born in Huntington, NY, on August 18, 1946, to Ernest and Agnes (Maloney) Hoffmann. Upon graduating from Northport High School in 1964, Ernie enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served his country in Vietnam, earning two Purple Hearts. After returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, Gail (Scudder).
Ernie was an employee of LILCO (National Grid) from 1968 - 2001. After retirement, Ernie and Gail split their time between Satellite Beach, FL and Hancock, NH.
Ernie enjoyed fishing, boating, practical jokes, and home improvement projects-and was good at it all. The thing he enjoyed most, however, was time spent with his family who will forever miss his sense of humor, kindness and generosity.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Gail, and his children - Michele Kelly (Brian), Ernest C. Hoffmann III (Leigh-Mary), and Amanda DiNino (Anthony). He also leaves behind seven adoring grandchildren - Lily and Caroline Hoffmann; Maggie, Joey and Ryan Kearney; Frank and Nicky DiNino - as well as sisters "Peggy" Davenport (Joe) and Anne McDermott, brother-in-law John Scudder (Carol), and many nieces and nephews. Ernie is predeceased by his brother Albert, and his parents.
In 2012, Ernie endured a kidney transplant. His family will be forever grateful for the kidney donation that extended his life, and strongly encourage others to register as organ donors.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the AdventHealth Transplant Institute (www.adventhealthtransplantinstitue.com
).