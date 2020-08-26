Ernest Edward Parmenter, 85, passed peacefully at his Greenville home on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born July 6, 1935 in Hudson, MA to parents Ernest and Irene (Brault) Parmenter.
Ernest grew up in Hudson, MA, graduating from their high school in 1954. He went on to live a very fun filled life. He met his wife Claudette in Times Square when they both happened to be on a bus trip there at the same time. They went on to marry on April 22, 1974. He also worked at the Warwick Mills, retiring in 1998. Ernest and Claudette shared a love of travel and visited places all around the U.S. and Canada with some of their favorite spots being, New York City, Niagara Falls, Nashville, TN, and Branson, Missouri. They also had a campground at 7 Maples in Hancock, NH, for 32 years, only stopping recently in 2016. Ernest was known to many as the "Coffee Man" as he could be seen at many events making coffee for everyone. He served coffee at countless events at Sacred Heart Church in Greenville, where he was a member. He was proud to make his lasagna for Christmas dinner every year at Greenville Falls. Ernest was a member of the Knights of Columbus to the 3rd and 4th degree as well as a member of the Greenville Lioness Club where he served as President for the year 2019. Everyone who knew him thought of him a very caring and generous man and he will be truly missed by all.
Ernest is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Claudette (Fortin) of Greenville, NH; his nephews Christopher Parmenter and his wife Holly of Berlin, MA and Eric Parmenter of Green, ME; his cousin Charlotte (Honey) Conti, of Hudson, MA; his sister in laws Lucille Desrosiers of New Ipswich, NH and Lea Trempe of Greenville, NH; and his dog Jani. He is predeceased by his brother Everett Parmenter who passed in 2004.
Family and friends are warmly welcomed to attend a funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church in Greenville on August 20, at 11 am followed by a burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A brief coffee hour will be held at the cemetery. We kindly ask that everyone wear a mask and social distance at both the church and cemetery gatherings.
In lieu of flowers his wife asks that memorial donations be made in Ernest's name to the NH Lions Club Sight and Hearing Foundation, and the Souhegan Valley Ambulance Association.
